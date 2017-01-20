Clay Neely / The Newnan Times-Herald
Thirteen years after arriving in the United States, local pharmacists Jan and Suzette Smit are now American citizens.
Jan. 29, 12:56 AM
He planned to become a civil engineer, like his father.
Jan. 29, 1:05 AM
A new bill introduced in the Georgia General Assembly may allow breweries to actually sell moderate amounts of beer directly to customers.
Jan. 29, 1:06 AM
Continued improvements for smooth pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow in the city’s central business district remain a priority.
Jan. 29, 1:09 AM
The Democrat represents Georgia’s fifth congressional district, which includes Atlanta.
Jan. 29, 2:00 AM
Law enforcement officers employed by the state are enjoying a 20 percent raise in their paycheck this week.
Jan. 29, 8:52 AM
A suspected gang member is now heading to prison.
Jan. 29, 2:30 PM
Volunteers are pushing the draft of a $11,000 plan for a 20-30 mile network of mountain bike trails.
Jan. 28, 2:31 AM
Today will be a busy day at the Coweta Veterans Club.
Jan. 28, 2:32 AM
Trump has proposed to cut $150 million federal budget for the National Endowment of the Arts.
Jan. 28, 2:39 AM
Chattahoochee Hills police discovered 70 kilos of cocaine.
Jan. 28, 2:41 AM
A Kennesaw man was able to walk away after his truck was struck by an oncoming train on Friday morning.
Jan. 29, 2:01 AM
Pastor Tamarkus Cook was named the 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year.
Jan. 28, 3:19 AM
East Coweta will send a wrestler in all 14 weight classes to sectionals, while Newnan placed a wrestler in 13 weight classes.
Newnan has a more than romance to offer locals as entertainment next month.
Local high school students are gaining leadership, social, soft and business skills while helping their community.
Students in grades 6-12 submitted 75 projects for judging in the annual Coweta County Science and Engineering Fair.
Old cemeteries in and around Coweta County are full of examples of what Waterhouse shared.
Pastor Tamarkus Cook, senior pastor of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church is named 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year
Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.
A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.
