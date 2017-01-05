The Newnan Times-Herald

Alan Jackson’s Mother, Ruth, passes away at 86

Courtesy of Alan Jackson / Schmidt Relations

​Ruth Jackson, the mother of country music superstar Alan Jackson, has died. Jan. 08, 5:06 PM

Police issue missing person alert

A missing person alert has been issued for 29-year-old Melaney C. Lofthouse of Newnan. Jan. 08, 5:06 PM

Animals, owners safe after firefighters respond to barn fire

No one was injured after barn with an apartment living area caught fire Friday. Jan. 08, 1:34 AM

Mirror to help drivers on Wesley Street

Making a left turn from Wesley Street onto Jefferson Street in downtown Newnan should now be easier. Jan. 09, 1:21 PM

County, Pathways partnering on new crisis stabilization facilities

The new units will replace Pathways’ existing crisis stabilization facilities. Jan. 08, 1:46 AM

The city that cried snow

Maggie Bowers / The Newnan Times-Herald

With little to no precipitation, residents hoping for snow were likely disappointed. Jan. 08, 1:28 AM

Snow well...

The threat of snow seems to have passed for Coweta County Jan. 08, 1:47 AM

AAA offers winter weather driving tips

AAA warns motorists to be cautious while driving during adverse weather conditions. Jan. 06, 7:40 PM

Larger cranes part of port’s expansion project

The Port of Savannah continues to expand its inventory of towering ship-to-shore cranes. Jan. 06, 7:45 PM

Senoia spots are on Undead Trail

​Meriwether County has launched Georgia’s Undead Trail. Jan. 06, 7:51 PM

Latest forecast calls for more ice than snow

Forecast now trending toward an ice storm warning rather than snow eve Jan. 08, 1:22 AM

Coweta County updates and closings

Updated list of closings for Coweta County. Jan. 07, 9:08 AM

Snow coming; schools closing early, road crews ready

Because of forecast snow and sleet, the Coweta County School System will be dismissing students two hours early. Jan. 06, 6:38 PM

Sports

Former Northgate football player Brandon Facyson to return to Virginia Tech for his senior year

Former Northgate football player Brandon Facyson has decided to return to Virginia Tech for his senior year instead of entering the NFL draft.

Up Close

Coweta County celebrates local authors with Senoia literary event

The works of Caldwell and Grizzard will be discussed in detail in an event hosted by the Senoia Area Historical Society Jan. 12.

Opinion

January 07, 2017

Judge is wrong on tuition discount for aliens

January 05, 2017

Thanks for supporting Fill the Stocking

January 05, 2017

Don’t be so touchy

Sound Off January 08, 2017

If you're gonna fire a gun, it needs to be aimed directly at a target that is a threat to you.

Business

Business and home loans prosper in Georgia

Georgia consumers are borrowing more money for home and business loans.

Education

Newnan’s Caleb Britt completes internship with WSB-TV

​Shorter University senior communication arts major Caleb Britt is in his last year of undergraduate studies after having the opportunity of a lifetime.

Religion

Mt. Olive congregation dances to fight cancer

Members of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church are taking a swipe at the scourge of cancer.

Video

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

Fire consumes home on Burpees Mill Estate

The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.

Crazy Christmas Car

Coweta resident Misty Jorek decorated her car after being inspired by a friend.

