Bus driver cited in crash that injured student

Sarah Fay Campbell / The Newnan Times-Herald

A Coweta school bus driver was cited for failure to yield following a crash that injured an elementary school student Jan. 21, 6:18 AM

County tweaks architectural requirements for Orchard Hills

The property will have to meet certain standards laid out in design guidelines Jan. 21, 6:39 AM

Cops: Dollar General robbery was hoax

Investigators claim they fabricated the story of an armed robbery. Jan. 21, 3:22 PM

Inaugural balls different from expectations

Friday morning came far too early because we had attended the Black Tie & Boots ball the evening before. Jan. 21, 6:26 AM

Meals on Wheels named Nonprofit of the Year

This is the foundation’s second year naming a nonprofit of the year Jan. 21, 6:28 AM

Cowetans share inauguration experience

Submitted photo

Cowetans share inauguration experience

Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday Jan. 21, 6:17 AM

Police investigating homicide that triggered power outage

​An early morning traffic accident that disrupted electric service downtown for hours is now being considered an active homicide case. Jan. 21, 6:38 AM

Cufflinks, ballgowns highlight night before inauguration

We arrived in DC last night and the city is unlike anything I have seen. Jan. 20, 6:36 AM

Stack to be demolished at Plant Yates tomorrow

​Georgia Power will retire its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates near Newnan tomorrow by controlled demolition. Jan. 20, 8:36 AM

Cowetans in D.C. for inauguration today

Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated this morning as the nation’s 45th president, Jan. 20, 10:25 AM

Attempt to sell hot drone online leads to arrest

Attempt to sell hot drone online leads to arrest. Jan. 20, 6:26 AM

Coweta’s DeVane named Paramedic of the Year for region

​For years, Chuck Devane has been spotted across Georgia volunteering to train colleagues on lifesaving techniques. Jan. 20, 6:32 AM

Coweta receives regional EMS of the year award

Coweta County Fire/Rescue has been named Emergency Medical Service of the year for Georgia’s Region 4. Jan. 21, 11:25 AM

Sports

Home sweep for the Heritage teams

The Heritage School basketball teams got the home sweep Friday night.

Up Close

Fine art quilts on exhibit at Centre

The exhibit includes a series of large and small quilts that are anything but traditional.

Opinion

January 21, 2017

Pathways, NICU enhance local medical hub

January 20, 2017

Mr. President, you’ve got a lot to do

January 18, 2017

Bishop book asks Cowetans to look at themselves

Sound Off January 20, 2017

Where is the common sense in Coweta County and state of Georgia?

Business

Business Women’s Network kicks off mentor program

Professional women from different careers and walks of life are part of the mentor pool.

Education

East Coweta Middle School recognized for academic achievement

The school has been given a Single Statewide Accountability System 2016 Silver Award.

Religion

Victorian grave symbols have religious origin

​Old cemeteries mark final resting places, record history and often use symbols that had religious significance in the time the stones were placed.

Video

Stack Demolition at Plant Yates

Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

Fire consumes home on Burpees Mill Estate

The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.

Photo Gallery

Whether to allow college students to carry concealed weapons on campus is a hot topic in the Georgia Legislature. What do you think?
Good idea, it'll keep the campus safer
Bad idea, it'll bring on more violence
I'm not sure