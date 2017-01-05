The Newnan Times-Herald

The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.

​Shorter University senior communication arts major Caleb Britt is in his last year of undergraduate studies after having the opportunity of a lifetime.

The works of Caldwell and Grizzard will be discussed in detail in an event hosted by the Senoia Area Historical Society Jan. 12.

Former Northgate football player Brandon Facyson has decided to return to Virginia Tech for his senior year instead of entering the NFL draft.

Former Northgate football player Brandon Facyson has decided to return to Virginia Tech for his senior year instead of entering the NFL draft.

Since we're still making sure all of the bugs are worked out, the site is currently free to all visitors. We will be reimplementing membership for Times-Herald.com shortly.

Miss Your Newspaper?

Please call 770-304-3373 to report a missed paper.

If you did not receive your newspaper by 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday through Saturday or by 7 a.m. on Sunday, you can report it by calling our circulation number at 770-304-3373.You must call between 7 - 11 a.m. in order for a circulation representative to deliver a newspaper to you.