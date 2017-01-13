Sarah Fay Campbell / The Newnan Times-Herald
Naloxone, better known by the prescription name Narcan, can be bought at some local pharmacies.
Jan. 14, 11:55 PM
Series of services continues in '17
Jan. 15, 4:07 PM
For the first time in its 30 years, the event had to be postponed.
Jan. 14, 11:45 PM
A senior citizen community with 173 homes and a commercial node is proposed for property on Highway 34 East and Ebenezer Church Road.
Jan. 14, 11:48 PM
Local farmers and instructors Mike and Judy Cunningham understand the importance of fresh vegetables.
Jan. 14, 11:53 PM
Maggie Bowers / The Newnan Times-Herald
The parade, rescheduled from Jan. 7, due to the possibility of snowfall, was part of the 30th celebration organized by Newnan Chapter 483, Order of the Eastern Star.
Jan. 14, 11:42 PM
Parents can register their children for 2017 kindergarten classes in the Coweta County School System beginning Feb. 1.
Jan. 14, 11:53 PM
Coweta residents wanting taxpayer-funded premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act have only two options for medical care coverage.
Jan. 15, 1:30 AM
Heritage got off to a hot start and defeated county rival Trinity, 72-56.
Jan. 15, 1:29 AM
The inauguration ceremony signifies the official switch of power for the president of the United States.
Jan. 14, 2:06 AM
Investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested three Arnco residents on methamphetamine charges.
Jan. 14, 2:09 AM
Two women reported missing have been located.
Jan. 14, 2:11 AM
The Newnan Planning Commission has concerns about proposed development along Newnan Crossing Boulevard.
Jan. 14, 2:13 AM
The Central varsity girls basketball team went 3-0 this week against region opponents.
The exhibit includes a series of large and small quilts that are anything but traditional.
Professional women from different careers and walks of life are part of the mentor pool.
The school has been given a Single Statewide Accountability System 2016 Silver Award.
Christmas 2016 is a memory now, and the season has helped area churches prepare spiritually for a new year of worship and service.
A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.
The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.
Coweta resident Misty Jorek decorated her car after being inspired by a friend.
Whether to allow college students to carry concealed weapons on campus is a hot topic in the Georgia Legislature. What do you think?
