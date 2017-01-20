The Newnan Times-Herald

Small fire burns at Chattahoochee Bend State Park

PHOTO BY STEVE ST. LAURENT

The fire burned approximately 8 acres at the park, but didn’t do any major damage. Feb. 01, 2:46 AM

Grantville closer to mold fix at city hall

Grantville officials are closer to remediating the moisture problems at city hall. Feb. 01, 2:49 AM

Stover’s missed votes cause concern

Rep. David Stover has missed the first four votes in the House of Representatives this legislative session. Feb. 01, 2:51 AM

Controlled burn brought smoke to downtown

A large controlled burn off Hwy. 34 West Tuesday brought reports of smoke as far away as downtown Newnan. Feb. 01, 2:53 AM

Fire department rescues man trapped under tractor

A man was rescued after being trapped under a mini-excavator for nearly half an hour. Feb. 01, 8:36 AM

Women marchers plan to turn activism into action

Photo courtesy of Janet Marie Gunnels

Nearly a dozen days after the Women’s March on Washington, local participants remain optimistic that their efforts will eventually result in positive policy. Feb. 01, 2:42 AM

Sheriffs’ Association seeks discussion on the pay gap between state and local law enforcement

Staying ahead of the curve

Law enforcement officers employed by the state are enjoying a 20 percent raise in their paycheck this week. Jan. 31, 11:26 AM

Smit family celebrates new citizenship

Thirteen years after arriving in the United States, local pharmacists Jan and Suzette Smit are now American citizens. Jan. 31, 9:16 AM

Headley returning to college, graduating, 60 years later

He planned to become a civil engineer, like his father. Jan. 31, 10:11 AM

New bill may allow some direct beer sales from breweries

A new bill introduced in the Georgia General Assembly may allow breweries to actually sell moderate amounts of beer directly to customers. Jan. 29, 1:06 AM

Preset signals, countdown clocks part of downtown traffic discussion

Continued improvements for smooth pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow in the city’s central business district remain a priority. Jan. 29, 1:09 AM

Lewis urges peace over hate

The Democrat represents Georgia’s fifth congressional district, which includes Atlanta. Jan. 29, 2:00 AM

Gang member gets 20 years for armed robbery

A suspected gang member is now heading to prison. Jan. 29, 2:30 PM

Sports

Vikings victorious on Senior Night

Northgate snapped its six-game losing streak with the victory.

Up Close

Newnan Theatre Company to entertain locals with ‘One Slight Hitch’

​Newnan has a more than romance to offer locals as entertainment next month.

Opinion

January 26, 2017

Side by side: Health-expansion regulations

January 21, 2017

Pathways, NICU enhance local medical hub

January 20, 2017

Mr. President, you’ve got a lot to do

Sound Off January 29, 2017

In Newnan, Ga., is stopping at a red light optional?

Business

Students build leadership skills while helping community

​Local high school students are gaining leadership, social, soft and business skills while helping their community.

Education

Middle, high-schoolers compete in county science and engineering fair

Students in grades 6-12 submitted 75 projects for judging in the annual Coweta County Science and Engineering Fair.

Religion

Old tombstones feature religious symbols

Old cemeteries in and around Coweta County are full of examples of what Waterhouse shared.

Video

2017 Citizen of the Year

Pastor Tamarkus Cook, senior pastor of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church is named 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year

Play Video
Stack Demolition at Plant Yates

Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.

Play Video
Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

Play Video

