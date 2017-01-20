The Newnan Times-Herald

Arrest made in school threat

Robert Joseph Antonello was picked up by the Mobile County Sheriff’s task force Friday morning. Feb. 03, 9:41 AM

Car Seat Safety Check Saturday

Car Seat Safety Check Saturday

The Newnan Police Department will be holding a chid car safety seat inspection Saturday at Babies "R" Us. Feb. 03, 8:10 PM

Walker named head football coach at NHS

Rodney “Chip” Walker is the new head football coach at Newnan High School. Feb. 03, 10:39 AM

Cheers! Beer bill passes Senate

Cheers! Beer bill passes Senate

A bill that would allow breweries to sell a limited amount of beer directly to consumers sailed through the Georgia Senate. Feb. 03, 1:34 AM

Piedmont Newnan Hospital to add services

The approval the approximately $5 million project was announced Thursday. Feb. 03, 1:40 AM

'Wimp' Pierce, longtime coroner, remembered

‘Wimp’ Pierce, longtime coroner, remembered

Pierce died Wednesday at the age of 78, after a battle with cancer. Feb. 03, 2:09 AM

'Rise Up' for Falcons

Rebecca Leftwich / The Newnan Times-Herald

‘Rise Up’ for Falcons

Thomas Crossroads Elementary School has spent the week getting ready for the Falcons' Super Bowl appearance. Feb. 03, 1:15 AM

Old vo-tech buildings to become modern classrooms

Old vo-tech buildings to become modern classrooms

Demolition work has begun on the modernization of two Newnan High School buildings. Feb. 03, 2:08 AM

Bonnell to add new operating division

The transaction is expected to close by mid-February. Feb. 03, 6:25 AM

EMS honored for 'first class' service

EMS honored for 'first class' service

Coweta County Fire/Rescue was recently named Emergency Medical Service of the year for Georgia’s Region 4, Feb. 03, 9:00 AM

School canceled at Newnan Crossing Friday

Superintendent shuts down school after threat against a staff member. Feb. 03, 9:42 AM

Rain refills reservoirs

Rain refills reservoirs

​Three months of above-average rainfall in the Coweta area have replenished local water supplies. Feb. 03, 1:15 AM

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

Traffic stop leads to drug charges

A routine interstate stop quickly led to drug trafficking charges. Feb. 03, 2:40 PM

Ousted AG has ties to local area

Ousted AG has ties to local area

Trump fired her Monday, accusing her of betrayal and insubordination. Feb. 01, 9:27 PM

County rivals take the court tonight

County rivals take the court tonight

Perhaps the best way to describe tonight’s local high school basketball games is as good old-fashioned, grudge-match rivalries.

Newnan Theatre Company to entertain locals with 'One Slight Hitch'

Newnan Theatre Company to entertain locals with ‘One Slight Hitch’

​Newnan has a more than romance to offer locals as entertainment next month.

January 26, 2017

Side by side: Health-expansion regulations

January 21, 2017

Pathways, NICU enhance local medical hub

January 20, 2017

Mr. President, you’ve got a lot to do

Sound Off February 02, 2017

We could support the arts voluntarily by checking a box on our tax form.

Students build leadership skills while helping community

Students build leadership skills while helping community

​Local high school students are gaining leadership, social, soft and business skills while helping their community.

Middle, high-schoolers compete in county science and engineering fair

Middle, high-schoolers compete in county science and engineering fair

Students in grades 6-12 submitted 75 projects for judging in the annual Coweta County Science and Engineering Fair.

Old tombstones feature religious symbols

Old tombstones feature religious symbols

Old cemeteries in and around Coweta County are full of examples of what Waterhouse shared.

2017 Citizen of the Year

2017 Citizen of the Year

Pastor Tamarkus Cook, senior pastor of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church is named 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year

Stack Demolition at Plant Yates

Stack Demolition at Plant Yates

Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

