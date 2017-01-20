The Newnan Times-Herald

‘Lego’ procedure underway as new sanctuary rises

Winston Skinner / The Newnan Times-Herald

​One of Coweta County’s oldest churches is getting a new sanctuary. Jan. 26, 2:32 AM

Man pleads guilty to child molestation

​A Coweta man charged with child molestation will be going to prison for the next 19 years. Jan. 26, 2:34 AM

Prison time for bacon outburst

A man accused of getting into a physical altercation after a fast food restaurant put bacon on his burger will now be heading to prison. Jan. 26, 2:37 AM

EMC foundation gives $15,000 to Howard Warner project

Coweta-Fayette EMC’s Operation Round Up project donated $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Club. Jan. 26, 2:45 AM

Macedonia aiming for July opening

Macedonia Baptist Church’s new building is set to open in July, eight months after the Nov. 13 groundbreaking. Jan. 26, 2:40 AM

No violations in Bonnell explosion; OSHA recommends safety upgrades

Sarah Fay Campbell / The Newnan Times-Herald

A government investigation into the June 29 explosion at Bonnell Aluminum that injured five workers turned up no violations of federal safety regulations. Jan. 26, 2:29 AM

Former Oak Ridge drummer to give concert Feb. 3

Former Oak Ridge Boys drummer Chris Golden will give a concert at Macedonia Baptist Church on Feb. 3 Jan. 26, 2:41 AM

‘Chronically failing’ Ruth Hill in midst of improvement project

Ruth Hill Elementary School has earned a spot on the newest “Chronically Failing Schools” list. Jan. 25, 12:29 AM

King sworn in to Grantville Council post

Mark King has an appointment next month to get training for his new job as a member of the Grantville Council. Jan. 25, 12:32 AM

Local homeowner narrowly avoids treefall

Severe thunderstorms raged across Coweta and surrounding counties beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Jan. 23, 5:46 PM

Study will determine whether schools install turf

Killer Grass?

Why has the Coweta County School System not moved ahead with installing artificial turf? Jan. 21, 9:30 PM

Business license law not a big concern locally

Local officials don’t have any major concerns about proposed legislation that is designed to streamline processes for new businesses. Jan. 21, 9:16 PM

Artificial turf: How the alarm was raised

Amy Griffin, then associate head coach for the University of Washington's women's soccer team, was featured in an NBC News report. Jan. 21, 9:29 PM

Indians win first Coweta basketball clash, 80-60

Both sets of teams battled hard all evening long.

Friends of Wadsworth concert to feature new and familiar faces

“The Legacy Continues” as the annual Friends of Wadsworth Concert returns March 11 to Charles Wadsworth Auditorium.

January 26, 2017

Side by side: Health-expansion regulations

January 21, 2017

Pathways, NICU enhance local medical hub

January 20, 2017

Mr. President, you’ve got a lot to do

Sound Off January 26, 2017

I really applaud the Cunninghams for helping people learn how to garden and can.

​Seven Steps to company success in 2017

It’s that time of year again to think about change, improvement.

Governor’s Honors Program nominees recognized

Coweta County School System students nominated for the 2017 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program were honored by their schools.

Victorian grave symbols have religious origin

​Old cemeteries mark final resting places, record history and often use symbols that had religious significance in the time the stones were placed.

Stack Demolition at Plant Yates

Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

Fire consumes home on Burpees Mill Estate

The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.

