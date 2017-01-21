Clay Neely / The Newnan Times-Herald
It’s definitely not the job for everyone.
Feb. 05, 9:11 AM
Farmers are still feeling the sting of not having enough rainfall.
Feb. 04, 11:33 PM
Hundreds of locals came together this weekend in support of Angel’s House.
Feb. 04, 11:36 PM
Robert Joseph Antonello was picked up by the Mobile County Sheriff’s task force Friday morning.
Feb. 05, 12:03 AM
Newnan’s Tom Fetchet of VFW Post 2667 presented awards to members from the Newnan Fire Department and Newnan Police Department.
Feb. 05, 12:02 AM
A proposed greenway being considered by Newnan and Coweta could cost $700,000 to $800,000 per mile.
Feb. 04, 12:45 AM
The Miller family of Newnan has welcomed two of its four infants home.
Feb. 04, 11:23 PM
Business professionals received a briefing of the business world in Coweta County.
Feb. 04, 12:51 AM
Grantville is revising the terms of the two city council posts and the mayor.
Feb. 04, 12:52 AM
The Newnan Police Department will be holding a chid car safety seat inspection Saturday at Babies "R" Us.
Feb. 03, 8:10 PM
Rodney “Chip” Walker is the new head football coach at Newnan High School.
Feb. 04, 12:06 AM
Thomas Crossroads Elementary School has spent the week getting ready for the Falcons' Super Bowl appearance.
Feb. 04, 12:40 AM
A bill that would allow breweries to sell a limited amount of beer directly to consumers sailed through the Georgia Senate.
Feb. 03, 1:34 AM
The approval the approximately $5 million project was announced Thursday.
Feb. 03, 1:40 AM
His father is legendary football coach Rodney Walker Sr.
Newnan resident Lynda Jackson never aspired to become a writer.
The film industry is booming in Georgia right now.
Student “lawyers” participated in a mock trial competition inside the Coweta County Justice Center.
The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shows itself each year.
Pastor Tamarkus Cook, senior pastor of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church is named 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year
Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.
A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.
It's Super Bowl weekend! Who will win the big game?
