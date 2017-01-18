Sarah Fay Campbell / The Newnan Times-Herald
A Coweta school bus driver was cited for failure to yield following a crash that injured an elementary school student
Jan. 21, 6:18 AM
The property will have to meet certain standards laid out in design guidelines
Jan. 21, 6:39 AM
Investigators claim they fabricated the story of an armed robbery.
Jan. 21, 3:22 PM
Friday morning came far too early because we had attended the Black Tie & Boots ball the evening before.
Jan. 21, 6:26 AM
This is the foundation’s second year naming a nonprofit of the year
Jan. 21, 6:28 AM
Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday
Jan. 21, 6:17 AM
An early morning traffic accident that disrupted electric service downtown for hours is now being considered an active homicide case.
Jan. 21, 6:38 AM
We arrived in DC last night and the city is unlike anything I have seen.
Jan. 20, 6:36 AM
Georgia Power will retire its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates near Newnan tomorrow by controlled demolition.
Jan. 20, 8:36 AM
Donald J. Trump will be inaugurated this morning as the nation’s 45th president,
Jan. 20, 10:25 AM
Attempt to sell hot drone online leads to arrest.
Jan. 20, 6:26 AM
For years, Chuck Devane has been spotted across Georgia volunteering to train colleagues on lifesaving techniques.
Jan. 20, 6:32 AM
Coweta County Fire/Rescue has been named Emergency Medical Service of the year for Georgia’s Region 4.
Jan. 21, 11:25 AM
The Heritage School basketball teams got the home sweep Friday night.
The exhibit includes a series of large and small quilts that are anything but traditional.
Professional women from different careers and walks of life are part of the mentor pool.
The school has been given a Single Statewide Accountability System 2016 Silver Award.
Old cemeteries mark final resting places, record history and often use symbols that had religious significance in the time the stones were placed.
Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.
A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.
The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.
Whether to allow college students to carry concealed weapons on campus is a hot topic in the Georgia Legislature. What do you think?
