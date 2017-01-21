The Newnan Times-Herald

Coroner appointed to Child Fatality Review Panel

Clay Neely / The Newnan Times-Herald

​It’s definitely not the job for everyone. Feb. 05, 9:11 AM

Drought impacts local farmers

Farmers are still feeling the sting of not having enough rainfall. Feb. 04, 11:33 PM

Run for Angels celebrates 15 years

​Hundreds of locals came together this weekend in support of Angel’s House. Feb. 04, 11:36 PM

Arrest made in school threat

Robert Joseph Antonello was picked up by the Mobile County Sheriff’s task force Friday morning. Feb. 05, 12:03 AM

VFW honors first responders

Newnan’s Tom Fetchet of VFW Post 2667 presented awards to members from the Newnan Fire Department and Newnan Police Department. Feb. 05, 12:02 AM

Trails may cost $700K to $800K per mile

A proposed greenway being considered by Newnan and Coweta could cost $700,000 to $800,000 per mile. Feb. 04, 12:45 AM

Two of four Miller babies leave NICU

PHOTO COURTESY OF MILLER FAMILY

The Miller family of Newnan has welcomed two of its four infants home. Feb. 04, 11:23 PM

Hall becomes chamber chairman

Business professionals received a briefing of the business world in Coweta County. Feb. 04, 12:51 AM

Grantville change terms for mayor, 2 council posts

Grantville is revising the terms of the two city council posts and the mayor. Feb. 04, 12:52 AM

Car Seat Safety Check Saturday

The Newnan Police Department will be holding a chid car safety seat inspection Saturday at Babies "R" Us. Feb. 03, 8:10 PM

Walker named head football coach at NHS

Rodney “Chip” Walker is the new head football coach at Newnan High School. Feb. 04, 12:06 AM

‘Rise Up’ for Falcons

Thomas Crossroads Elementary School has spent the week getting ready for the Falcons' Super Bowl appearance. Feb. 04, 12:40 AM

Cheers! Beer bill passes Senate

A bill that would allow breweries to sell a limited amount of beer directly to consumers sailed through the Georgia Senate. Feb. 03, 1:34 AM

Piedmont Newnan Hospital to add services

The approval the approximately $5 million project was announced Thursday. Feb. 03, 1:40 AM

Coaching bloodlines run deep for Newnan’s Chip Walker

His father is legendary football coach Rodney Walker Sr.

Local considers penning second children’s book

Newnan resident Lynda Jackson never aspired to become a writer.

February 05, 2017

Georgia Says

January 26, 2017

Side by side: Health-expansion regulations

January 21, 2017

Pathways, NICU enhance local medical hub

Sound Off February 05, 2017

Isn't it amazing to see all the Falcons car flags flying around town?

Pinewood Studios expanding to accommodate film industry in Ga.

The film industry is booming in Georgia right now.

Coweta County plays host to mock trial competition

Student “lawyers” participated in a mock trial competition inside the Coweta County Justice Center.

MLK outreach helps One Roof, Christian City

The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. shows itself each year.

2017 Citizen of the Year

Pastor Tamarkus Cook, senior pastor of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church is named 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year

Stack Demolition at Plant Yates

Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

