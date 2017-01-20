The Newnan Times-Herald

Smit family celebrates new citizenship

Clay Neely / The Newnan Times-Herald

Thirteen years after arriving in the United States, local pharmacists Jan and Suzette Smit are now American citizens. Jan. 29, 12:56 AM

Headley returning to college, graduating, 60 years later

He planned to become a civil engineer, like his father. Jan. 29, 1:05 AM

New bill may allow some direct beer sales from breweries

A new bill introduced in the Georgia General Assembly may allow breweries to actually sell moderate amounts of beer directly to customers. Jan. 29, 1:06 AM

Preset signals, countdown clocks part of downtown traffic discussion

Continued improvements for smooth pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow in the city’s central business district remain a priority. Jan. 29, 1:09 AM

Lewis urges peace over hate

The Democrat represents Georgia’s fifth congressional district, which includes Atlanta. Jan. 29, 2:00 AM

Sheriffs’ Association seeks discussion on the pay gap between state and local law enforcement

Clay Neely / The Newnan Times-Herald

Staying ahead of the curve

Law enforcement officers employed by the state are enjoying a 20 percent raise in their paycheck this week. Jan. 29, 8:52 AM

Gang member gets 20 years for armed robbery

A suspected gang member is now heading to prison. Jan. 29, 2:30 PM

Mountain bike trail master plan to be done at Chattahoochee Bend

​Volunteers are pushing the draft of a $11,000 plan for a 20-30 mile network of mountain bike trails. Jan. 28, 2:31 AM

Veterans groups pack cookies for soldiers

Today will be a busy day at the Coweta Veterans Club. Jan. 28, 2:32 AM

Arts community unites to show concern for funding

Trump has proposed to cut $150 million federal budget for the National Endowment of the Arts. Jan. 28, 2:39 AM

Traffic stop nets 70 kilos of cocaine

Chattahoochee Hills police discovered 70 kilos of cocaine. Jan. 28, 2:41 AM

Man walks away from train accident

A Kennesaw man was able to walk away after his truck was struck by an oncoming train on Friday morning. Jan. 29, 2:01 AM

Pastor Cook named Citizen of the Year

Pastor Tamarkus Cook was named the 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year. Jan. 28, 3:19 AM

East Coweta wins 2-AAAAAAA area wrestling tournament.

East Coweta will send a wrestler in all 14 weight classes to sectionals, while Newnan placed a wrestler in 13 weight classes.

Newnan Theatre Company to entertain local with ‘One Slight Hitch’

​Newnan has a more than romance to offer locals as entertainment next month.

January 26, 2017

Side by side: Health-expansion regulations

January 21, 2017

Pathways, NICU enhance local medical hub

January 20, 2017

Mr. President, you’ve got a lot to do

Sound Off January 29, 2017

In Newnan, Ga., is stopping at a red light optional?

Students build leadership skills while helping community

Students build leadership skills while helping community

​Local high school students are gaining leadership, social, soft and business skills while helping their community.

Middle, high-schoolers compete in county science and engineering fair

Students in grades 6-12 submitted 75 projects for judging in the annual Coweta County Science and Engineering Fair.

Old tombstones feature religious symbols

Old cemeteries in and around Coweta County are full of examples of what Waterhouse shared.

2017 Citizen of the Year

Pastor Tamarkus Cook, senior pastor of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church is named 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year

Stack Demolition at Plant Yates

Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

