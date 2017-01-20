The Newnan Times-Herald

PHOTO BY STEVE ST. LAURENT
The fire burned approximately 8 acres at the park, but didn’t do any major damage.
Feb. 01, 2:46 AM
Grantville officials are closer to remediating the moisture problems at city hall.
Feb. 01, 2:49 AM
Rep. David Stover has missed the first four votes in the House of Representatives this legislative session.
Feb. 01, 2:51 AM
A large controlled burn off Hwy. 34 West Tuesday brought reports of smoke as far away as downtown Newnan.
Feb. 01, 2:53 AM
A man was rescued after being trapped under a mini-excavator for nearly half an hour.
Feb. 01, 8:36 AM
Photo courtesy of Janet Marie Gunnels
Nearly a dozen days after the Women’s March on Washington, local participants remain optimistic that their efforts will eventually result in positive policy.
Feb. 01, 2:42 AM
Staying ahead of the curve
Law enforcement officers employed by the state are enjoying a 20 percent raise in their paycheck this week.
Jan. 31, 11:26 AM
Thirteen years after arriving in the United States, local pharmacists Jan and Suzette Smit are now American citizens.
Jan. 31, 9:16 AM
He planned to become a civil engineer, like his father.
Jan. 31, 10:11 AM
A new bill introduced in the Georgia General Assembly may allow breweries to actually sell moderate amounts of beer directly to customers.
Jan. 29, 1:06 AM
Continued improvements for smooth pedestrian and vehicle traffic flow in the city’s central business district remain a priority.
Jan. 29, 1:09 AM
The Democrat represents Georgia’s fifth congressional district, which includes Atlanta.
Jan. 29, 2:00 AM
A suspected gang member is now heading to prison.
Jan. 29, 2:30 PM
Northgate snapped its six-game losing streak with the victory.
Newnan has a more than romance to offer locals as entertainment next month.
Local high school students are gaining leadership, social, soft and business skills while helping their community.
Students in grades 6-12 submitted 75 projects for judging in the annual Coweta County Science and Engineering Fair.
Old cemeteries in and around Coweta County are full of examples of what Waterhouse shared.
Pastor Tamarkus Cook, senior pastor of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church is named 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year
Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.
A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.
What do you think of President Trump's choice of U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court?
