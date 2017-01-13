The Newnan Times-Herald

Locals bring messages of addiction recovery

Sarah Fay Campbell / The Newnan Times-Herald

Naloxone, better known by the prescription name Narcan, can be bought at some local pharmacies. Jan. 14, 11:55 PM

Interfaith prayer service focuses on inauguration, change

Series of services continues in '17 Jan. 15, 4:07 PM

MLK program hosts 30th year

For the first time in its 30 years, the event had to be postponed. Jan. 14, 11:45 PM

Senior citizen development proposed

A senior citizen community with 173 homes and a commercial node is proposed for property on Highway 34 East and Ebenezer Church Road. Jan. 14, 11:48 PM

Cunninghams pass down tradition of gardening

​Local farmers and instructors Mike and Judy Cunningham understand the importance of fresh vegetables. Jan. 14, 11:53 PM

Rescheduled MLK parade celebrated Saturday

Maggie Bowers / The Newnan Times-Herald

The parade, rescheduled from Jan. 7, due to the possibility of snowfall, was part of the 30th celebration organized by Newnan Chapter 483, Order of the Eastern Star. Jan. 14, 11:42 PM

Kindergarten registration begins Feb. 1

​Parents can register their children for 2017 kindergarten classes in the Coweta County School System beginning Feb. 1. Jan. 14, 11:53 PM

Only two marketplace plans available in Coweta

​Coweta residents wanting taxpayer-funded premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act have only two options for medical care coverage. Jan. 15, 1:30 AM

Hawks dive for the win

Heritage got off to a hot start and defeated county rival Trinity, 72-56. Jan. 15, 1:29 AM

Cowetans prepare for presidential inauguration

The inauguration ceremony signifies the official switch of power for the president of the United States. Jan. 14, 2:06 AM

Arnco meth bust nets 3 arrests

​Investigators with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested three Arnco residents on methamphetamine charges. Jan. 14, 2:09 AM

Two missing women found safe

Two women reported missing have been located. Jan. 14, 2:11 AM

Planning commission opposes Newnan Crossing Blvd. development

​The Newnan Planning Commission has concerns about proposed development along Newnan Crossing Boulevard. Jan. 14, 2:13 AM

Central rolls to wins against LaFayette Christian

The Central varsity girls basketball team went 3-0 this week against region opponents.

Fine art quilts on exhibit at Centre

The exhibit includes a series of large and small quilts that are anything but traditional.

January 15, 2017

Honor King’s strategy

January 14, 2017

​New program for urban renewal worth a try

January 13, 2017

Don’t expect to buy support

Sound Off January 15, 2017

Is it too late to save Orchard Hills Golf Course?

Business Women’s Network kicks off mentor program

Professional women from different careers and walks of life are part of the mentor pool.

East Coweta Middle School recognized for academic achievement

The school has been given a Single Statewide Accountability System 2016 Silver Award.

Christmas season preps churches for ‘17

Christmas 2016 is a memory now, and the season has helped area churches prepare spiritually for a new year of worship and service.

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

Fire consumes home on Burpees Mill Estate

The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.

Crazy Christmas Car

Coweta resident Misty Jorek decorated her car after being inspired by a friend.

