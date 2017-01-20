Robert Joseph Antonello was picked up by the Mobile County Sheriff’s task force Friday morning.
Feb. 03, 9:41 AM
The Newnan Police Department will be holding a chid car safety seat inspection Saturday at Babies "R" Us.
Feb. 03, 8:10 PM
Rodney “Chip” Walker is the new head football coach at Newnan High School.
Feb. 03, 10:39 AM
A bill that would allow breweries to sell a limited amount of beer directly to consumers sailed through the Georgia Senate.
Feb. 03, 1:34 AM
The approval the approximately $5 million project was announced Thursday.
Feb. 03, 1:40 AM
Pierce died Wednesday at the age of 78, after a battle with cancer.
Feb. 03, 2:09 AM
Rebecca Leftwich / The Newnan Times-Herald
Thomas Crossroads Elementary School has spent the week getting ready for the Falcons' Super Bowl appearance.
Feb. 03, 1:15 AM
Demolition work has begun on the modernization of two Newnan High School buildings.
Feb. 03, 2:08 AM
The transaction is expected to close by mid-February.
Feb. 03, 6:25 AM
Coweta County Fire/Rescue was recently named Emergency Medical Service of the year for Georgia’s Region 4,
Feb. 03, 9:00 AM
Superintendent shuts down school after threat against a staff member.
Feb. 03, 9:42 AM
Three months of above-average rainfall in the Coweta area have replenished local water supplies.
Feb. 03, 1:15 AM
A routine interstate stop quickly led to drug trafficking charges.
Feb. 03, 2:40 PM
Trump fired her Monday, accusing her of betrayal and insubordination.
Feb. 01, 9:27 PM
Perhaps the best way to describe tonight’s local high school basketball games is as good old-fashioned, grudge-match rivalries.
Newnan has a more than romance to offer locals as entertainment next month.
Local high school students are gaining leadership, social, soft and business skills while helping their community.
Students in grades 6-12 submitted 75 projects for judging in the annual Coweta County Science and Engineering Fair.
Old cemeteries in and around Coweta County are full of examples of what Waterhouse shared.
Pastor Tamarkus Cook, senior pastor of Saint Smyrna Baptist Church is named 2017 Coweta Citizen of the Year
Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.
A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.
What do you think of President Trump's choice of U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court?
