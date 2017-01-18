The Newnan Times-Herald

Whether to allow college students to carry concealed weapons on campus is a hot topic in the Georgia Legislature. What do you think?

The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.

​Old cemeteries mark final resting places, record history and often use symbols that had religious significance in the time the stones were placed.

We arrived in DC last night and the city is unlike anything I have seen. Jan. 20, 6:36 AM

Friday morning came far too early because we had attended the Black Tie & Boots ball the evening before. Jan. 21, 6:26 AM

Since we're still making sure all of the bugs are worked out, the site is currently free to all visitors. We will be reimplementing membership for Times-Herald.com shortly.

Miss Your Newspaper?

Please call 770-304-3373 to report a missed paper.

If you did not receive your newspaper by 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday through Saturday or by 7 a.m. on Sunday, you can report it by calling our circulation number at 770-304-3373.You must call between 7 - 11 a.m. in order for a circulation representative to deliver a newspaper to you.