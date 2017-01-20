Winston Skinner / The Newnan Times-Herald
One of Coweta County’s oldest churches is getting a new sanctuary.
Jan. 26, 2:32 AM
A Coweta man charged with child molestation will be going to prison for the next 19 years.
Jan. 26, 2:34 AM
A man accused of getting into a physical altercation after a fast food restaurant put bacon on his burger will now be heading to prison.
Jan. 26, 2:37 AM
Coweta-Fayette EMC’s Operation Round Up project donated $15,000 to the Boys & Girls Club.
Jan. 26, 2:45 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church’s new building is set to open in July, eight months after the Nov. 13 groundbreaking.
Jan. 26, 2:40 AM
Sarah Fay Campbell / The Newnan Times-Herald
A government investigation into the June 29 explosion at Bonnell Aluminum that injured five workers turned up no violations of federal safety regulations.
Jan. 26, 2:29 AM
Former Oak Ridge Boys drummer Chris Golden will give a concert at Macedonia Baptist Church on Feb. 3
Jan. 26, 2:41 AM
Ruth Hill Elementary School has earned a spot on the newest “Chronically Failing Schools” list.
Jan. 25, 12:29 AM
Mark King has an appointment next month to get training for his new job as a member of the Grantville Council.
Jan. 25, 12:32 AM
Severe thunderstorms raged across Coweta and surrounding counties beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Jan. 23, 5:46 PM
Killer Grass?
Why has the Coweta County School System not moved ahead with installing artificial turf?
Jan. 21, 9:30 PM
Local officials don’t have any major concerns about proposed legislation that is designed to streamline processes for new businesses.
Jan. 21, 9:16 PM
Amy Griffin, then associate head coach for the University of Washington's women's soccer team, was featured in an NBC News report.
Jan. 21, 9:29 PM
Both sets of teams battled hard all evening long.
“The Legacy Continues” as the annual Friends of Wadsworth Concert returns March 11 to Charles Wadsworth Auditorium.
It’s that time of year again to think about change, improvement.
Coweta County School System students nominated for the 2017 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program were honored by their schools.
Old cemeteries mark final resting places, record history and often use symbols that had religious significance in the time the stones were placed.
Georgia Power officially retired its 830-foot-tall stack at Plant Yates by controlled demolition, a move Southern Company is making to diversify its portfolio of energy services.
A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.
The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.
