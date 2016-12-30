The Newnan Times-Herald

Family reunited with dog they thought had died

Sarah Fay Campbell / The Newnan Times-Herald

When the family returned from the beach to Clayton County, where they lived at the time, Frankie was gone. Jan. 01, 1:56 AM

Incoming first lady pledges to focus attention on bullying

​Incoming first lady Melania Trump is planning to campaign against bullying, and local anti-bullying advocate Linda Kirkpatrick thinks that is great. Jan. 01, 1:58 AM

30th MLK parade, program Jan. 6, 7

Next weekend will be the 30th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade and celebration in Newnan. Jan. 01, 1:59 AM

'White glove pulpit'

First ladies’ projects can have lasting impact

Current first lady Michelle Obama has focused on both preventing obesity and reaching out to military families. Jan. 01, 2:01 AM

Coweta schools' definition of bullying

This is the definition of bullying in the Student Code of Conduct approved by the Coweta County Board of Education. Jan. 01, 2:02 AM

Four escape Sharpsburg house fire

​Two Sharpsburg residents were hospitalized for minor smoke inhalation after an early morning house fire Saturday. Jan. 01, 2:04 AM

Gun supporters rally around waitress

Clay Neely / The Newnan Times-Herald

Terminated for firing her gun over the heads of fleeing robbers, waitress winds up the spotlight. Jan. 01, 1:52 AM

Waitress sacked for shot over robbers

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job. Jan. 01, 2:05 AM

CTCA returns to the ring in fight for growth

​A Newnan speciality hospital has launched a multimedia campaign to convince legislators to relax state rules on how medical facilities can be built or expanded. Jan. 01, 2:05 AM

Winter VBS provides supplies, gospel

​Vacation Bible School – it’s not just for summertime anymore. Dec. 31, 7:26 AM

Hikes help start New Year on the right foot

Want to spend New Year’s Day in the great outdoors and get a good start on that resolution to exercise, be healthier or lose weight? Dec. 31, 7:26 AM

Brass brings congressional experience to statehouse

Matt Brass is set to take office as the senator from the 28th district. Dec. 31, 6:55 AM

RePack BackPack event Tuesday

Families who need school supplies can get some at the RePack BackPack event on Tuesday at Central Educational Center. Dec. 31, 6:56 AM

Top sports stories of 2016

Looking back on the 2016 year in sports, there were plenty of great events to get local fans excited.

Run for Angels event celebrates 15 years

The 2017 Run for Angels, to be held Feb. 4, marks the organization’s 15th event

January 01, 2017

Hello 2017. We have high hopes for you!

December 31, 2016

‘16 wasn’t all sweet

December 30, 2016

Good policing pays off

Sound Off December 31, 2016

The Kohl’s break-in/theft didn’t mention an alarm.

​Local Realtor shares inside look at profession

The year’s end is usually a good time to reflect on the past months.

Area teachers awarded Bright Ideas Grants from Coweta-Fayette EMC

More than two dozen teachers in Coweta and Fayette counties recently were awarded Bright Ideas Grants from Coweta-Fayette EMC.

Evangelical support for Trump is top religion story of ‘16

Support for Trump was strong among white Christians, especially evangelicals, despite disagreement among their leaders.

Waffle House Waitress Terminated

A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.

Fire consumes home on Burpees Mill Estate

The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.

Crazy Christmas Car

Coweta resident Misty Jorek decorated her car after being inspired by a friend.

