Courtesy of Alan Jackson / Schmidt Relations
Ruth Jackson, the mother of country music superstar Alan Jackson, has died.
Jan. 08, 5:06 PM
A missing person alert has been issued for 29-year-old Melaney C. Lofthouse of Newnan.
Jan. 08, 5:06 PM
No one was injured after barn with an apartment living area caught fire Friday.
Jan. 08, 1:34 AM
Making a left turn from Wesley Street onto Jefferson Street in downtown Newnan should now be easier.
Jan. 09, 1:21 PM
The new units will replace Pathways’ existing crisis stabilization facilities.
Jan. 08, 1:46 AM
Maggie Bowers / The Newnan Times-Herald
With little to no precipitation, residents hoping for snow were likely disappointed.
Jan. 08, 1:28 AM
The threat of snow seems to have passed for Coweta County
Jan. 08, 1:47 AM
AAA warns motorists to be cautious while driving during adverse weather conditions.
Jan. 06, 7:40 PM
The Port of Savannah continues to expand its inventory of towering ship-to-shore cranes.
Jan. 06, 7:45 PM
Meriwether County has launched Georgia’s Undead Trail.
Jan. 06, 7:51 PM
Forecast now trending toward an ice storm warning rather than snow eve
Jan. 08, 1:22 AM
Updated list of closings for Coweta County.
Jan. 07, 9:08 AM
Because of forecast snow and sleet, the Coweta County School System will be dismissing students two hours early.
Jan. 06, 6:38 PM
Former Northgate football player Brandon Facyson has decided to return to Virginia Tech for his senior year instead of entering the NFL draft.
The works of Caldwell and Grizzard will be discussed in detail in an event hosted by the Senoia Area Historical Society Jan. 12.
Georgia consumers are borrowing more money for home and business loans.
Shorter University senior communication arts major Caleb Britt is in his last year of undergraduate studies after having the opportunity of a lifetime.
Members of Mt. Olive United Methodist Church are taking a swipe at the scourge of cancer.
A local waitress who fired her gun at three fleeing robbers is now out of a job.
Play Video
The structure was an A-frame guest house and is part of the 50-acre estate that also hosts the Old Grist Mill, one of the oldest remaining grist mills in Coweta County.
Play Video
Coweta resident Misty Jorek decorated her car after being inspired by a friend.
Play Video
Are you disappointed in the lack of snow?
